New documentary explores what Sir Paul McCartney did after The Beatles broke up

A new documentary about the life of Sir Paul McCartney following the Beatles’ break-up is to be released next month.

Man On The Run will feature interviews with Sir Paul, as well as previously unseen footage and archive materials as it chronicles the formation of Wings with his late wife, Linda.

The documentary will premiere around the world on Prime Video on February 27.

A trailer for the documentary was released on Tuesday evening, which shows footage of Sir Paul speaking and images of him and Linda, who died of cancer in 1998.

Directed by Morgan Neville, its producers said it will show Sir Paul “as he faces emotional, artistic, and personal challenges while defining a new decade of music”.

In the trailer, Sir Paul says of the aftermath of the Beatles’ break-up: “I fell very depressed, but I was very lucky, because I had Linda.”

The Beatles broke up in 1970, and Sir Paul and Linda went on to start Wings in 1971 with former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.

They recorded seven studio albums including Band On The Run in 1973, before their split in 1981.

Wings achieved 12 UK top 10 singles including a number one with Mull Of Kintyre, and eight UK top 10 albums.

The band is best known for songs such as Jet, Silly Love Songs and Live And Let Die, the theme to the 1973 James Bond film.