Drugs, sex and violence: Euphoria trailer and season three release date revealed

Euphoria is set to return to viewers’ screens this April, and the first trailer for the show’s long-awaited third season has been released.

In a trailer released on X by the show’s official account, the release date for the third series has been confirmed as April 12, and the star-studded cast is set to return – with a cameo appearance from Berghain singer Rosalia.

The events of the third season will take place five years after the events of the second season, which was released in 2022.

The trailer sees Hollywood stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer reprise their roles as high school students Rue Bennett, Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs, Cassie Howard and Jules Vaughn, respectively.

Other main cast members returning include Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard and singer-songwriter Dominic Fike as Elliot.

The preview reveals that Sweeney’s character Cassie has taken up work as a cam-girl, and will see her tie the knot with her boyfriend Nate, played by Elordi.

Last season saw the couple start their relationship, which began as an affair while Nate was dating Demie’s character, Maddy.

Sydney Sweeney reprises her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria (Ben Whitley/PA Wire)

The trailer also reveals that Zendaya’s character owes Laurie, played by Martha Kelly, money – which comes after season two saw her lose 10,000 dollars of the drug lord’s supply.

Her character is seen in the trailer facing dangerous situations, including meeting with drug kingpins and being threatened with guns and violence.

Meanwhile, Schafer’s character Jules is implied as being a sugar baby, which is a younger person that receives financial support from an older, wealthier partner.

Also in the trailer, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia can be seen performing as a stripper.

The Grammy-winner is among the special guest stars confirmed by HBO, which also includes online star Trisha Paytas, Emmy-winning actress Sharon Stone and Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne.

Rosalia is among the special guest stars in Euphoria season three (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

The second season of the show saw Apatow’s character put on a play parodying the lives of her friends and classmates, Nate get his father arrested, and Zendaya’s character choose sobriety, while rekindling her romance with Schafer’s character.

The award-winning show is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sam Levinson.

After the show launched in 2019, its cast rocketed to fame, with Elordi going on to star in viral dark comedy Saltburn (2023), and more recently, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has gone on to win two Emmy Awards for her role in Levinson’s hit series, and has starred in Marvel’s Spider-Man films.

Sweeney has recently featured in box office hit The Housemaid (2025), which film company Lionsgate has announced will return for a sequel, with production due to start later this year.

The first episode of Euphoria season three will be debut on HBO and HBO Max on April 12.