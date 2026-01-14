Charli XCX film The Moment gets UK and Ireland release date

Charli XCX’s upcoming film The Moment has been given a UK and Ireland release date.

The film, which is a fictionalised account of the cultural phenomenon that followed the release of her Brat album in 2024, will be released in British and Irish cinemas on February 20.

The Moment will star the singer, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, alongside the likes of Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard and Rosanna Arquette, and will feature a soundtrack by Brat collaborator and co-producer AG Cook.

The film is a fictionalised account of the cultural moment that followed the release of Brat (A24/PA)

The film’s UK trailer sees Charli XCX question whether the line “keeping having a Brat summer” is “a bit cringe”, and her label asking how she can keep the Brat momentum going, before she is seen promoting a bank card with the album cover on it.

In another trailer for the film, produced by A24, the singer is seen partying, performing and meeting an emotional fan who tells the pop star: “You saved my life.”

In a voiceover, she adds: “When I felt like people started to care about me… nothing else mattered. Nothing was more important than Brat.”

There is also a clip of the singer on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show, as well as a scene of her watching a dummy, which is supposed to be a stand-in for her, smashing to the floor from a height.

The Boom Clap singer, 33, shot to stratospheric heights when she released her sixth studio album on June 7 2024, which caused a frenzy on social media and inspired the “Brat summer” trend, incorporating sultry fashion choices inspired by the neon green and black album cover.

The film will also feature appearances from comedian Rachel Sennott, Stath Lets Flats actor Jamie Demetriou and French singer and actress Arielle Dombasle.

This year the singer has immersed herself in the world of film, securing roles in movies including Pete Ohs’ Erupcja and Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero.

She has also written an album for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of the Emily Bronte classic Wuthering Heights, starring Australian actors Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

The singer has already released the first two singles from the record, Chains Of Love and House, the latter featuring a spoken word section by The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, as well as his signature harsh viola.