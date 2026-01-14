Bridgerton stars attend season four premiere in Paris

The stars of Bridgerton have walked the red carpet at the world premiere of the fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

Held in Paris at the historic Palais Brongniart, actors including: Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha and Golda Rosheuvel all appeared at Wednesday night’s event.

The hit costume drama is based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, and follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family in their quest to find love.

The fourth season will explore the burgeoning romance between Thompson and Ha’s characters, Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek.

Among the returning cast members are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton; Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury; Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

The latest series will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 and part two on February 26.