Another faithful banished from The Traitors after tense roundtable

The Traitors contestant Harriet has become the latest faithful to be banished from the castle after a heated roundtable which saw her challenging fellow players to call her bluff.

The crime writer and former barrister, 52, also revealed what she does for the first time during the episode, as she went head to head with Rachel, who is a traitor.

After receiving the most votes from her fellow contestants who believed she was a traitor, she revealed that she was, in fact, a faithful.

As she left, Harriet said: “It’s a kamikaze move, I appreciate that, but I wanted to ensure you all knew who I really was.

“It seems to me that this is the only way I can get rid of any doubt over what I’ve said. I’ve given you the names, do not let this sacrifice be in vain. I am and have always been, a faithful.”

Rachel is one of the traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

Following her exit, traitors Rachel and Stephen were visited by presenter Claudia Winkleman in the turret, where they were told they can murder or seduce another player.

They told Winkleman they had decided to murder. Viewers will find out more on Thursday night’s episode.

Earlier in the episode, Harriet had the chance to speak to Rachel and Stephen, whose identities she could not see.

She said: “I may not know who you are.

“But I want you to know who I am. I’m the author of published psychological thrillers and I’m also a former criminal barrister.”

She told them that she was “as certain as I possibly can be that the gig is up for Rachel” and believed she is a traitor.

“I will have no compunction in going after her. There is nothing that you can do to stop me,” she added.

In a later breakfast scene, she also revealed her career to the rest of the surprised contestants.

Wednesday night’s dramatic mission saw seven shields taken, causing the potential prize pot to plummet from £10,000 to just £3,000.

Suspicion quickly fell on James after he chose not to tell his team about his shield.

And viewers also watched as Stephen and Rachel gave Matthew the answer he was hoping for – he has a deal.

Matthew had previously proposed to the traitors to murder fellow faithful Jessie and then seduce him.

The dramatic roundtable also saw Rachel reveal that she had undergone FBI training prior to entering the castle.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer tomorrow at 8pm.