Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested after allegedly assaulting ride-share driver

Actor Kiefer Sutherland has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a ride-share driver in Los Angeles, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the London-born Canadian actor entered a ride-share vehicle just after midnight on Monday in Hollywood, where he allegedly “physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats”.

Sutherland was later released after posting a 50,000 dollar (£37,300) bond and is due to appear in court on February 2.

Police said the driver was not injured in the alleged incident at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The LAPD’s Hollywood Division is investigating.

Sutherland, an Emmy Award winner, is best known for his role as Jack Bauer in the Fox drama series 24, and as President Tom Kirkman in the political drama Designated Survivor.

In 2007, the actor was sentenced to 48 days in jail for driving under the influence after failing a field sobriety test.

He is the son of the celebrated Canadian actor Donald Sutherland.