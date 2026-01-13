Timothee Chalamet makes relationship with Kylie Jenner Instagram official

Timothee Chalamet has made his relationship with girlfriend Kylie Jenner Instagram official.

The Hollywood star, 30, posted a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday celebrating his Golden Globe win, one of which featured his partner’s hand.

It is the first time Chalamet has acknowledged his other half on social media.

He posted a series of images celebrating on Sunday, after he took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama movie, for his role as a table tennis champion in Marty Supreme.

The first photo in the post showed Jenner’s manicured hand holding his statuette.

Chalamet also posted a snap of himself on stage accepting his award at the ceremony, and a picture of him with Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie.

He wrote: “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!”

Kylie Jenner has been dating the Marty Supreme actor for three years (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

During his acceptance speech, he professed his love for Jenner, 28, who attended the ceremony with him.

Earlier this month at the Critics’ Choice awards, Chalamet called his partner of three years his “foundation”, as he took home the prize for best actor.

Meanwhile, on Jenner’s Instagram, the US socialite and businesswoman could be seen smiling and holding Chalamet’s award in a series of photos posted on her page.

In September 2023, rumours began that Chalamet was dating Jenner, who is best known for appearing in her family’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and for her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The couple have largely kept their romance private, and made their first red carpet debut in May 2025.

Jenner has two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.