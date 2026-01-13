Thomas Skinner: I didn’t return for Strictly final as it ‘wasn’t fair’ on others

Former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has said he chose not to return to Strictly Come Dancing for the final as “it wasn’t fair” to take attention away from the other contestants.

The 34-year-old and his professional partner Amy Dowden were the first pair to be eliminated from the BBC dance show last October.

After it was announced he was a contestant on the show, Skinner hit the headlines after he picked up a journalist’s phone and walked out of a Strictly press event midway through.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), Skinner has said he has had “a lot of bad noise in the press” which is why he did not want to return to the dancefloor with the rest of his fellow contestants in December.

He said: “I’ve had all this bad press. I’ve been front page every time I’ve been on the show.

“I didn’t want to take away from from everyone else, and I didn’t want my wife to sit there and think there’s another story about us now.

“But I ended up being front page anyway.”

“I’ve got a lot of bad noise in the press. It wasn’t good for the show.”

He added: “I know I can’t dance, but I enjoyed dancing with Amy because she’s an absolute legend.”

Shortly after joining Strictly Come Dancing, Skinner admitted to cheating on his wife, Sinead, just weeks after their wedding in an interview with The Sun On Sunday.

Hours before the final, he posted on X and claimed that his elimination on Strictly Come Dancing was rigged and suggested that he was kicked off the show because he had met US vice president JD Vance.

He wrote: “On the night I left the show, I received an anonymous email claiming to be from a BBC exec with stats, saying I’d received far more votes than it appeared and it wasn’t right. I’ve since had the email independently verified.”

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: “Strictly Come Dancing’s public vote is independently overseen and verified to ensure complete accuracy every week. Any claims to the contrary are entirely without foundation.

“Unfortunately, despite requests for it, Mr Skinner is yet to share the email he references with anyone from the BBC so we are unable to comment on it.”

Speaking to presenters Susanna Reid and former politician Ed Balls, Skinner said: “I’ve got no rows with the BBC.”

When asked to explain how he became friends with the US vice president, he called it “a bit bizarre” and said: “I don’t actually know.

“He sent me a message on Instagram or Twitter (now X) saying, ‘I love your videos, I love your motivation.’ Like, ‘I’m a bit of a fan’.

“‘Can we meet up for a pint when I come to the UK?'”

He added: “It was a bit surreal.”

Skinner first revealed he cheated on his wife in The Sun On Sunday when he said he met an “attractive woman” who “offered me some kind of cosmetic slimming treatments.”

He said their affair, which happened shortly after their May 2022 wedding, when they already had a son Henry, now four, was “a brief moment of madness”.

The couple also now have twin girls, Darla and Roma, two.

Skinner first appeared on BBC TV show The Apprentice in 2019, and was fired in week nine.