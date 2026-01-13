Sara Davies: Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay threw wedding of the century

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has said Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay’s nuptials were the “wedding of the century”, and described the food at the event as the “best I’ve ever had”.

Davies, 41, was among the celebrity guests in attendance at the ceremony in December, in which the Olympian tied the knot with his new wife, Holly, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Davies said she got invited to the wedding as she is a “good friend” of Peaty, having met the swimmer during their time competing against each other on series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing.

Sara Davies at the wedding Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

The entrepreneur said: “Adam and I became such good friends during Strictly because he had just started his business, he was very early on in that journey.

“We would go for long walks, and I would give him loads of business advice and support.”

She added: “I invested in his business. I’ve been on his board as well for the last couple of years.”

According to Davies’s website, she invested in Peaty’s global swimming brand AP Race in 2025.

The company, which was co-founded by the swimmer in 2019, provides innovative swimming programmes from infancy through to competitive levels.

Davies is the host of new ITV gameshow, Time Is Money (Ian West/PA)

Davies said the wedding was “fabulous”, and said that due to their friendship, she “got the invite to the wedding of the century”.

She said: “(The food) was (Gordon Ramsay’s) famous beef wellington, and it was the best. It was the best wedding food I’ve ever had.

“I was trying everything – every canape that came out. It was insane.”

Davies also spoke to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about her new ITV gameshow, Time Is Money.

The show, which first aired on New Year’s Day, sees contestants given their prize money upfront and they must race to keep hold of it under pressure, facing a quick-fire quiz.

Sara Davies with Angela Rippon and Amanda Abbington (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Davies said her role as a presenter is “exciting”, but added that she feels “pressure” as a host.

She said: “I’m standing there thinking – this whole show is relying on me doing a good job now.”

She added she is very “invested” during the filming of the show, and said: “I start panicking that they’re losing their money, and I’m having to keep my calm. It’s very exciting.”

She added: “I’ve been coming home from work, and I’ve found my husband sitting there watching it with the kids on catch-up.

“It’s for all the family, it’s that bit of excitement.”

Time Is Money is available on ITV1 and ITVX.