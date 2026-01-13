Mel C says Spice Girls are ‘frightened’ to do a reunion the wrong way

Spice Girl Melanie C has said the famous girl band is “frightened” to do a reunion the wrong way, and added: “We are just waiting until we all decide on exactly the best way to do it.”

The singer, 52, also known to fans as Sporty Spice, addressed the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion with Rebecca Judd on her Apple Music show, following speculation around this year’s 30th anniversary of their hit single Wannabe.

The pop group, who formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever – and was comprised of Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Lady Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

The Spice Girls (PA)

Mel C said her bandmate Bunton, who was known as Baby Spice, is rooting for a reunion.

She told Judd: “I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus. We all are so proud, of course we are, of our legacy. It’s amazing. And it is 30 years and we do have to celebrate that in some way this year. I’m always optimistic.”

Chisholm described herself and singer Brown, or Mel B, as the “cheerleaders” pushing for a possible reunion.

She said: “Emma’s totally with us, but we all love it so much. I think it’s so precious to us.

“We’re frightened to do it the wrong way. Do you know what I mean? So it’s like we’re still working, we’re always talking, lines of communication are open and we are just waiting until we all decide on exactly the best way to do it.”

The Spice Girls performing on stage at the Brit Awards ceremony in London (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The girl group’s debut single Wannabe was released in 1996 and after two years at the top of the charts, Halliwell-Horner, nicknamed Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”.

In December 2000, the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for their Spice World tour – which did not feature Lady Beckham, who was also known as Posh Spice.

Since then, the chart-topping girl group has been the subject of speculation about their return to the stage.

In April 2024, Sir David Beckham sparked an online frenzy when he posted a video of the girl band singing and dancing onstage to their 1998 hit Stop at Lady Beckham’s 50th birthday party.

The former footballer later shut down the rumours of a reunion, and in an interview with US magazine Variety, he said: “I’ll still work at it, don’t worry.”

The full interview with Mel C is available on The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music.