Andre Agassi docuseries announced by Apple TV

A new docuseries depicting the life of tennis great Andre Agassi has been announced by Apple TV.

The show will follow the 55-year-old’s life and career, exploring his two-decade career as a champion US tennis player before he retired in 2006.

The announcement comes 16 years after the publication of his memoir, Open: An Autobiography, which saw Agassi admit he “hated” the sport.

The new docuseries will be directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Chris Smith, who worked as an executive producer on Netflix hit, Tiger King.

It will be produced by Smith’s entertainment company, Library Films, and executive producers Stacy Smith and retired tennis player Justin Gimelstob will also be working on the project.

Agassi was regarded as one of the best tennis players during his career, which saw him win eight Grand Slam titles.

The tennis star turned professional at 16, and reached his first Grand Slam final in 1990 in his 20s.

He won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1992, which was followed by a maiden US Open title in 1994.

He sealed the first of four Australian Open triumphs in 1995 and clinched a career Grand Slam after coming back from two sets down in the French Open final in 1999.

The victory followed his drop to 141 in the rankings 18 months earlier due to a failed drugs test and a problematic ankle injury.

Agassi bowed out of the sport 10 years after he claimed Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996, ending his two-decade career in the sport.

Following his retirement, Agassi has raised money for children in Southern Nevada through his foundation, while residing in the state with wife Steffi Graf, who won 22 grand slams, and their children Jaden and Jaz.