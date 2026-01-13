Amanda Holden reveals how she knew Alan Carr had done well on Celebrity Traitors

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has revealed she knew her friend Alan Carr had done well on The Celebrity Traitors before he told her.

The 54-year-old, who stars in property renovation show Amanda And Alan’s Greek Job with the comedian, said Carr did not message her for two weeks while he was filming the BBC reality gameshow, which aroused her suspicions as the pair usually speak daily.

She told the Radio Times: “I knew he must have done well because I didn’t speak to him for two weeks, normally we speak every day.

Holden also appeared to rule out appearing on The Celebrity Traitors (Ian West/PA)

“He’s been around for so long, but everyone’s suddenly like, ‘Oh, I love Alan Carr’, and I think, ‘How is he a new thing to you? He’s always been this brilliant’.

“My daughter Holly, who’s always loved him, said to me, ‘Everyone’s asking me about Alan’, and I say to them, ‘You’ve met Alan, he was in the back garden at our party, and you weren’t bothered about him then’.

“Alan’s literally brought them a cup of tea in bed or been on holiday with them. But now they’re really into him, it’s brought a whole new generation because of all the TikToks and the memes, which is lovely.”

Alan Carr took home The Celebrity Traitors prize pot for a cancer charity (Ben Whitley/PA)

After fooling faithfuls comedian Nick Mohammed and TV historian David Olusoga in the show’s final moments, Carr, 49, took home the £87,500 prize pot for cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK, in the first series of the British celebrity version of the show, which aired late last year.

Carr recently said Holden would be “great” on The Celebrity Traitors, but Holden hinted she would want to be a traitor if she was going to do the programme, before appearing to rule out an appearance on the BBC show.

Holden said: “I do love the cloak, I think I’d look like the woman from the Scottish Widows advert if I could customise it with a red lip.

“They’d make me a faithful though, and that’s boring. You don’t remember the faithfuls. You ask anyone in a few months, who else was in the show other than Alan Carr? But I couldn’t do it anyway because it clashes with Britain’s Got Talent.”

The full interview with Holden and Carr can be read in the Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

Carr said: “Well, a traitor would say that. Wouldn’t they?”

The fourth series of the standard version of The Traitors, which sees everyday people take part in the show, is currently airing on BBC One.

The full interview can be read in the latest issue of the Radio Times.