28 Years Later director Danny Boyle says he admires replacement Nia DaCosta

28 Years Later director Danny Boyle has said he admires director Nia DaCosta who has taken over from him to direct sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Speaking at the sequel’s premiere, Boyle, 69, who worked on the film as a producer, having also directed the zombie franchise’s first film, 28 Days Later (2003), told the Press Association he was “very proud” of the series’ popularity.

Boyle told PA: “I really admire Nia, because it must have been very tough to take over something that’s not just got the 28 Years Later, but that’s 28 Days Later.

(left to right) Cillian Murphy, Nia DaCosta and Danny Boyle at the world premiere of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, in London (Yui Mok/PA)

“And to inherit Cillian (Murphy), and to inherit a couple of mega actors, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, there’s an enormous responsibility for someone who is actually quite a young director, not like me, but she’s experienced, and she’s always been brilliant with actors across all her films.

“And she also makes her own film, which is really important, actors actually really like that, they don’t want her to photocopy what I did, they want her to bring her own angle on it.

“So they all got on very well, I was very envious.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple takes place after the events of the previous film and sees Spike (Alfie Williams) inducted into Sir Jimmy Crystal’s (Jack O’Connell) cult of acrobatic killers in a post-apocalyptic Britain which has been ravaged by the rage virus.

Speaking about the series’ success, Boyle added: “They’ve done very well around the world.

“But (I’m) very proud of what they’ve done at home, because it is, I mean, apart from the Irish presence… it is a British crew, British talent, and we’ve inherited Nia from the Americas, but she’s based in Hackney, and she’s an anglophile.

(left to right) Danny Boyle, Cillian Murphy, Erin Kellyman, Alfie Williams, Nia DaCosta, Chi Lewis-Parry, Emma Laird and Jack O’Connell at the world premiere of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Yui Mok/PA)

“So it feels very much like a homegrown product, I’m really proud that it’s remained here and shocks from here, shocks and surprises from here, really everywhere around the world, very proud of that.”

The latest film is the fourth in the 28 Days Later film franchise.

28 Weeks Later (2007), directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, tells the story of the outbreak of the rage virus, a contagious disease that induces homicidal rage in those infected, in the UK.

A fifth film in the franchise is also slated for release.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is released in UK cinemas on January 14.