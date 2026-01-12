Wunmi Mosaku reveals pregnancy on Golden Globes red carpet

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku has said she hopes the vulnerability and anxiety of pregnancy is “truly honoured” as she revealed she is expecting her second child on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The British-Nigerian actress, 39, who stars in the action horror alongside Michael B Jordan, was dressed in a custom Matthew Reisman bright yellow gown and seen holding her baby bump ahead of the award ceremony on Sunday.

Mosaku opened up about her decision to stop trying to camouflage her bump and embrace the moment with her baby.

Wunmi Mosaku walked down the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Speaking to Vogue, she said: “Baby has seen me through ever so carefully, and I want to celebrate how wonderfully we’ve done together to get here as a team, as demanding as it’s been.

“In Yoruba, we say Iya ni Wura which means ‘mother is golden’ so when I saw sketches of this beautiful custom yellow Matthew Reisman, I knew it was the right dress and the right moment.”

The Bafta-winning actress also opened up about the struggles of pregnancy, especially as a black woman, and hopes for less scrutiny around women’s bodies especially during such a vulnerable time.

She added: “Matrescence is a journey — often a very difficult one. No matter how ‘easy’ a pregnancy may appear, you have no idea what someone has endured to arrive there. The trials. The tears. The tests.

“We know, in theory, that it isn’t simple — but we don’t practice the gentleness required when speaking about, or to someone who is, or might be, or has been, or is trying to become pregnant.”

Wunmi Mosaku arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Being pregnant as a black woman, you’re not just worrying about whether your baby will be OK, you’re praying you will be too. Holding joy and fear at the same time is not abstract – it’s rooted in lived experience, medical bias, and real statistics. Black maternal mortality is always on our minds.

“Pregnancy and labour are among the most extreme and dangerous things a person can naturally endure.

“I wish we truly honoured that: the vulnerability, the anxiety, the anticipation, the profound transformation in motion. We remember the mothers who were ignored, who had traumatic labours, and the precious lives lost.”

Mosaku is known for starring in the hit series Luther alongside Idris Elba and in 2017 won the Bafta for best supporting actress for her role portraying Gloria Taylor in crime drama Damilola Our Loved Boy.

She also starred in the 2020 horror, His House, and appeared alongside Tom Hiddleston in hit series Loki.