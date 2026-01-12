Who won big at the 2026 Golden Globes?

The 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony came to an end with Adolescence and One Battle After Another leading the way with four awards.

The night was full of firsts for many stars in the room including Irish actress Jessie Buckley who took home her first Golden Globe for her emotional performance in Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet along with Adolescence star Owen Cooper who, following on from his record-breaking Emmy win, bagged the award for best supporting male actor.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best picture – drama

– Hamnet

Best picture – musical/comedy

– One Battle After Another

Best non-English language motion picture

– The Secret Agent

Best director for a motion picture

– Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best female actor in a motion picture – drama

– Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best male actor in a motion picture – drama

– Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best musical or comedy series

– The Studio (Apple TV)

Best drama series

– The Pitt (HBO Max)

Best animated motion picture

– KPop Demon Hunters

Best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

– Adolescence (Netflix)

Best female actor in a motion picture – musical/comedy

– Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best male actor in a motion picture – musical/comedy

– Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Best supporting female actor in a motion picture

– Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting male actor in a motion picture

– Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best female actor in a television musical or comedy

– Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a television musical or comedy

– Seth Rogen, The Studio

Best female actor in a television drama

– Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Male Actor in a television drama

– Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best female actor for a television limited series, anthology series or television motion picture

– Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex

Best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, TV motion picture

– Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Best supporting female actor, television

– Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Best supporting male actor – television

– Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Best screenplay for a motion picture

– Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television

– Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Best podcast

– Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Best cinematic and box office achievement

– Sinners

Best song – motion picture

– Golden – KPop Demon Hunters – Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae, Mark Sonnenblick