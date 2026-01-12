Who won big at the 2026 Golden Globes?
The 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony came to an end with Adolescence and One Battle After Another leading the way with four awards.
The night was full of firsts for many stars in the room including Irish actress Jessie Buckley who took home her first Golden Globe for her emotional performance in Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet along with Adolescence star Owen Cooper who, following on from his record-breaking Emmy win, bagged the award for best supporting male actor.
Here is the full list of winners:
Best picture – drama
– Hamnet
Best picture – musical/comedy
– One Battle After Another
Best non-English language motion picture
– The Secret Agent
Best director for a motion picture
– Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best female actor in a motion picture – drama
– Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best male actor in a motion picture – drama
– Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best musical or comedy series
– The Studio (Apple TV)
Best drama series
– The Pitt (HBO Max)
Best animated motion picture
– KPop Demon Hunters
Best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
– Adolescence (Netflix)
Best female actor in a motion picture – musical/comedy
– Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Best male actor in a motion picture – musical/comedy
– Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Best supporting female actor in a motion picture
– Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best supporting male actor in a motion picture
– Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best female actor in a television musical or comedy
– Jean Smart, Hacks
Best male actor in a television musical or comedy
– Seth Rogen, The Studio
Best female actor in a television drama
– Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Male Actor in a television drama
– Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best female actor for a television limited series, anthology series or television motion picture
– Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex
Best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, TV motion picture
– Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Best supporting female actor, television
– Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Best supporting male actor – television
– Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Best screenplay for a motion picture
– Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
– Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Best podcast
– Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Best cinematic and box office achievement
– Sinners
Best song – motion picture
– Golden – KPop Demon Hunters – Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae, Mark Sonnenblick
Best original score – motion picture
– Ludwig Goransson, Sinners