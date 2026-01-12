Timothee Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner in Golden Globes speech

Timothee Chalamet thanked his girlfriend Kylie Jenner as he won a Golden Globe.

The Hollywood star, 30, gave a shout out to his partner of three years as he was named best actor in a drama movie for his role as a table tennis champion in Marty Supreme.

He began his speech by thanking his director Josh Safdie, and his co-stars including Gwyneth Paltrow.

He continued: “My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up, always be grateful for what you have.

“It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here.

“But I would be lying if those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter.

“For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he concluded.

Chalamet’s reference to Jenner comes hot on the heels of the Critics’ Choice awards, when he called the reality star his “foundation” in his acceptance speech.

He said: “I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Jenner attended the ceremony with Chalamet but did not walk the red carpet with him.

The pair were captured on video inside the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton chatting to other people on their table.

Footage also showed Jennifer Lawrence, who is a vocal fan of the Kardashians, stopping by the table to speak to Jenner.

Lawrence could be seen leaning down to speak animatedly to Jenner at length, before turning to Safdie.

The actress is a reality TV super fan and even made a brief cameo on the Kardashians’ E! reality show, popping up on a FaceTime with Kris Jenner.