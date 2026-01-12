Sophie Turner says filming new TV series in London felt ‘invasive’

Sophie Turner has said filming her new television crime series in London felt “invasive”, as she was “robbing places that feel like home”.

The 29-year-old stars in upcoming Prime Video series Steal as Zara, an ordinary office worker who gets wrapped up in a pension fund robbery.

Speaking to the Press Association after a special screening of the heist thriller, the star said filming near her home in London made the show feel personal.

The star said she found it ‘invasive’ to film in recognisable locations she grew up with (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Turner said: “Totally. It makes the whole thing feel so much more invasive.

“We were filming on Columbia Road (in Hackney, east London), really recognisable locations that we’ve all grown up with.

“Shooting MI5 coming into buildings, or the thieves robbing places that feel like home to us felt even more invasive, which lends to the plot, for sure.”

Turner praised the new show, saying: “The heist happens right at the get-go.

“It follows the fallout from it, rather than the lead up. I was excited for that.”

The actress wore an all-black ensemble, and was dressed in a leather-look button-up jacket and a matching skirt, paired with pointed patent heels.

Rebecca De Souza, Archie Madekwe, Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Sotiris Nikias and Gemma Brandler (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Turner, who rose to fame as a teenager playing Sansa Stark in hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones, said she loved acting in a series that was not a period drama.

She said: “It is nice because it kind of takes all the distraction away of ‘are we being authentic to the period?’

“It felt like we could really hone in our focus on the story and not worry about if buildings look too new or old.”

Turner was joined at the screening by co-star Archie Madekwe, who plays her on-screen best friend and partner-in-crime, Luke.

The Saltburn actor told PA the writing of the show was “so exciting”, and said: “The feeling I got reading it, is the feeling I think people are going to get watching it.”

Archie Madekwe, Sophie Turner and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd attend the Steal special screening at Bafta in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays a detective chief inspector who is investigating the heist pulled off by Turner and Madekwe’s characters, while trying to keep his own gambling problems at bay.

The 37-year-old said: “I’ve seen the whole show, and it’s just wonderful.”