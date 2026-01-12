Robbie Williams says he will ‘ride again’ with Take That and reveals new albums

Singer Robbie Williams has said he will “ride again” with boyband Take That and revealed he has another five solo albums in the works.

The 51-year-old is due to release Britpop, his first record since 2019, in February and revealed he has a further five records planned, adding the follow-up to Britpop would be “for me”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Williams, who last toured with Take That on 2011’s Progress Live tour, was asked whether he would return to the band for their revival of The Circus Live tour, which first took place in 2009 and will return this year.

Robbie Williams performing with Take That (Yui Mok/PA)

He replied: “Would I return to Take That to do the Circus again? I did love it last time. Not right now. I’m sure we will ride again, but it’s not in my plans right now.”

Williams went on to say the tour’s original incarnation had tempted him back to the band, who were originally made up of Williams, Gary Barlow, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

He explained: “Gaz (Barlow) came round to the house in Los Angeles and he had a copy of the show, and he played it me and I just stood, literally stood, didn’t sit, stood and watched it spellbound.

“Loved it, and I was like, ‘I want back in’, and then the boys are redoing the Circus tour, and it’s a great idea and, you know, it’s caught everybody’s imaginations and the tickets are doing incredibly well. It got me thinking, I was like, ‘maybe I’ll do the Knebworth show’.”

Speaking about his solo career, Williams went on to say he would be embracing a new genre on the record that follows Britpop, which he said would be released “soon”.

He said: “I’m doing an album for me, me. I don’t know if anybody would like it at all but I’m doing it for me, me, the next one…

Robbie Williams with presenter Scott Mills (BBC Radio 2/PA)

“Listen, I’ve got five in the chambers, I’m ready…

“I’m ready to go, I want to work, I want to go out there, I want to be at it. I’m still incredibly ambitious and I love my work and I love working.”

Williams was a founding member of Take That, having hits such as Pray, Everything Changes and Sure with the band, but left in 1995 to pursue his solo career.

His debut album, Life Thru A Lens, released in 1997, topped the charts and was followed by a string of number one records.

Williams holds a joint record with The Beatles for most UK number one albums, with 15 each.

His best-known solo songs include Millennium, She’s The One and Rock DJ.

The full interview with Williams can be heard on Monday’s edition of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.