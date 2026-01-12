Nikki Glaser takes aim at Hollywood in opening monologue at Golden Globes

Comedian Nikki Glaser took aim at Hollywood in her opening monologue at the Golden Globes with a fake auction for Warner Bros and a reference to the redacted Epstein files.

The 41-year-old hosted the 83rd annual award ceremony for a second year in a row on Sunday evening.

To kick off the night, Glaser aimed a hit at the celebrities in the room before calling out US network CBS, which was broadcasting the ceremony.

Nikki Glaser arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She said: “I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane.

“There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted.

“…And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department, yes. Congratulations.

“…And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. America’s newest place to see BS news. We needed another.”

She went on to ask George Clooney, who aside from being a Hollywood star is also the face of Nespresso, if he could help fix her coffee machine before poking fun at Leonardo DiCaprio for famously dating women under the age of 30.

Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

She said: “I tried not to but like, we don’t know anything else about you man, like, there’s nothing else.”

Glaser later prodded at the length of blockbuster musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and its recently released sequel, Wicked: For Good, both of which are over two hours long.

She said: “Wicked was back with Wicked for money.

“Once again, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gave us two career-defining performances.

Ariana Grande stars in Wicked (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

“It was so emotional – two hours into that movie I was just like in tears, like, I can’t believe there’s 45 minutes left. It was just like, too much,” she joked.

Glaser later said Timothee Chalamet was the “first actor in history” to put on muscle for a movie about ping pong in reference to his leading role in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme – for which he later won a Golden Globe.

During the award ceremony, Glaser sang a Marty Supreme-themed remix to the KPop Demon Hunters’ hit Golden before she was interrupted by actress Fran Drescher who begged her to stop singing.