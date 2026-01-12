Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Lopez turn heads in nude gowns at Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in barely-there florals as she arrived at the Golden Globes.

The actress, who was nominated for her role as a postpartum mother in Die My Love, chose a nude sheer gown with embroidered flowers and cut outs on her midriff from Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Jennifer Lawrence (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She teamed the look with a silk floral wrap and relaxed beachy waves to show off her new fringe.

Jennifer Lopez also opted for a dramatic nude-coloured archival Jean Louis Scherrer haute couture gown from 2003, with glistening brown detail and a fishtail skirt.

Jennifer Lopez (Sthanlee Mirador/AP)

Meanwhile Emma Stone, who is nominated for Bugonia, wore a silk butter yellow two piece by Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone in custom Louis Vuitton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But shimmering silver and black reigned supreme at the 83rd Golden Globes, and Giorgio Armani – whose eponymous founder died last year – stood out as the red carpet favourite.

Selena Gomez channelled Old Hollywood with a custom Chanel black strapless column dress, pluming with over 200 flowers made from feathers, organza and silk that hung off her shoulders. The gown reportedly took 323 hours to make.

Selena Gomez in custom Chanel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 33-year-old, who was nominated for best supporting female actress for her role in Only Murders In The Building, finished the timeless look with a 1940s-style bob.

Julia Roberts, 58, also opted for black in a simple V-neck velvet gown by Giorgio Armani Prive.

Roberts was nominated for best female actor for her role in After the Hunt.

Julia Roberts in Armani Prive (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Wicked’s Ariana Grande, 32, channelled more Elphaba than Glinda in an all-black asymmetric custom gown by Vivienne Westwood.

The star wore her brunette hair in a slicked-back high ponytail, continuing her departure from the blonde she has been sporting since kicking off her role in Wicked.

Timothee Chalamet also opted for black in a casual blazer and waistcoat with silver button detailing. The 30-year-old was nominated for best male actor for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Timothee Chalamet wore all black with silver accents (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt, 42, wore a crisp white gown with a silver buttoned cape by Louis Vuitton. The star accessorised with dazzling silver jewellery and finished the look with a chic slick-backed bun.

Emily Blunt in custom Louis Vuitton (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Amanda Seyfried, 40, also opted for all white in a strapless gown, complete with a sophisticated updo and matching shawl, alongside Brittany Snow, 39, who wore a sleeveless white Danielle Frankel gown, accessorised with EFFY Jewellery.

Amanda Seyfried channelled Old Hollywood glamour (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brittany Snow wore all white in a strapless Danielle Frankel dress (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

Like Roberts, Kate Hudson opeted for a slinky silver custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

The 46-year-old actress, who was nominated for her role in Song Sung Blue, finished the look with drop diamond earrings and a laid-back low bun.

Kate Hudson in Armani Prive (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kristen Bell, 45, of the the TV hit Nobody Wants This, also wore a shimmering Giorgio Armani Prive gown, while her co-star Justine Lupe, 36, wore the same designer in a lighter, shimmering tiered peach dress.

Lupe finished the look with boho beachy waves and minimal jewellery.

Dax Shepard, left, and Kristen Bell (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Justine Lupe in Giorgio Armani Prive (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

Elle Fanning, 27, followed suit in shimmer, wearing a dazzling lilac floral, figure-hugging Gucci dress, accessorised with an eye-catching Cartier necklace. Fanning is nominated for best supporting female actor for her role in the Norwegian film, Sentimental Value.

Elle Fanning went for a new Gucci gown, instead of her usual vintage looks (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Of the dress, Fanning told AP, “I learnt that the national flower of Norway looks a lot like this – they’re lilac.”