Drama teacher hails ‘fantastic’ Adolescence star after Golden Globes win

The drama teacher who taught Owen Cooper has said he was “absolutely fantastic” at acting even as a young boy, after he won best supporting actor at the Golden Globes for Adolescence.

Esther Morgan, co-founder of the Drama MOB in Manchester, said Cooper, 16, always listened to instructions, focused and took directions really well.

Asked what Cooper was like when she taught him, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Lovely.

“I’d probably say one of the lads, if that makes sense. You know, always up for a laugh, listened really well, focused really well, and took direction really well.”

Cooper made his screen debut in Adolescence, which was released on Netflix last year and saw him play the role of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murdering a classmate.

Morgan said it was “unbelievable” that Cooper has now won a Golden Globe as well as winning a Critic’s Choice Television Award, National Television Award and an Emmy for the role.

Morgan said she noted that in his speech after being presented with his latest award in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Cooper said he was not sure if he would be good in the role.

She said: “It’s interesting to hear him say that speech where he said: ‘I wasn’t sure if I was going to be any good at it’, because he was absolutely fantastic at it.

“As soon as he came to us, he was really good at taking direction and fantastic at improvising.

“And when we think of Adolescence, a lot of that will have involved improvising and keeping it going. And certainly, the audition stages were a lot of improvising, and that really was his kind of hot topic, if you like.

“He was really, really good at it.”

Morgan described Cooper as “really grounded”.

“I have really got to say he has got the most fantastic mum and dad, who I know will have been supporting him and keeping his feet on the ground. And, you know, he’s got a really good support network around him.

“I think also, the actors that he’s worked with, the crew, everybody’s looked after him. And I think he’s just taken it in his stride.”

She also told Monday’s programme that while Cooper did not have many male peers at the drama school when he was there, he has now inspired many more boys to join.

She said: “Now to have him as that role model – we’ve seen a really great new intake of really great Northern boys wanting to come try drama.

“For them to see how far he’s gone is such an inspiration. To say: ‘Wow, you know that can happen, and that can happen to us.’

“Drama is fantastic for anybody, but I think especially for boys, you know – to be able to come and express yourself and learn those skills.

“Even if you don’t go on to work professionally, even if you don’t go on to get roles. Just the skills that they’ll pick up in class and see them into adult life, and the relationships as well as friendships.”