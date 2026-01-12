Adolescence star Owen Cooper reveals Daniel Day-Lewis is fan of Netflix series

Adolescence star Owen Cooper has revealed Daniel Day-Lewis is a fan of the hit Netflix show.

The teenager, who has already won an Emmy for his role as a schoolboy accused of murdering a classmate, arrived at the Golden Globes with co-stars Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty.

He told Variety: “It’s always nerve-wracking, you never get used to this sort of stuff.

“We might not be back here again so we have to make the most of it.”

Stephen Graham, left, and Hannah Walters arrive at the 83rd Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Discussing the high-profile people who have spoken to them about the series, which features episodes all filmed in one take, he said: “Stephen sent me a message that Daniel Day-Lewis said some stuff about the show, that was the first big eye-opener.”

Graham added: “Daniel asked me to pass his regards on to the two of them and he phoned me and said how amazing he thought the show was and the impact it’s had.

“For us most importantly it’s the fact we had the opportunity to make something like this and the impact it’s had, not just on people in our industry and on our peers but on ordinary people who go to the shops and tell you how wonderful its made them feel with the relationship they have with their kids.”

British actress Aimee Lou Wood, who is nominated for The White Lotus, arrived in an asymmetric Vivienne Westwood ballgown and said it is “quite surreal” to be at the Golden Globes, adding: “I don’t think I’m quite accessing the reality yet.

Aimee Lou Wood (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“It will probably hit me tonight when I go to bed, it is a lot.”

Discussing her upcoming role as Pattie Boyd in the Beatles biopics directed by Sam Mendes, she said: “I haven’t started properly yet. I visited the studio a while back, and the boys were there rehearsing and I introduced myself to Harris (Dickinson) like he was John (Lennon).”

Wood said she has not heard Dickinson and co-stars Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn singing together yet, but added: “I’ve heard very, very good things.”

ER star Noah Wyle, who is nominated for his role in medical drama The Pitt, discussed his recent reunion with George Clooney as he arrived on the red carpet.

Noah Wyle (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The pair reunited at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week and Wyle said Clooney has mentioned his desire to make a cameo on the show.

He told Variety: “It’s always wonderful to see him.

“The years just fall away every time we see each other. We pick up right where we left off and neither of us can believe we are still getting away with doing what we love to do and having as much fun as we are.”

Asked if he has recruited Clooney for the new series of the drama, Wyle said: “He keeps saying he wants to come on the show but I don’t think he quite understands how hard we work.”