Jessie Buckley and cast of Adolescence in running for Golden Globes

Jessie Buckley and the cast of Adolescence are among the stars tipped to take home Golden Globes on Sunday.

Irish star Buckley is nominated for best actress in a drama motion picture for her role in Hamnet, in which she plays William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes – historically known as Anne.

She will compete against Jennifer Lawrence for Die My Love, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, Julia Roberts for After The Hunt, Tessa Thompson for Hedda, and Eva Victor for Sorry, Baby.

Buckley’s co-star Paul Mescal, who plays Shakespeare, is nominated in the supporting actor category alongside Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn for their roles in One Battle After Another, Jacob Elordi for his role in Frankenstein, Adam Sandler for his role in Jay Kelly and Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value.

Paul Mescal received a nomination for his role as Shakespeare alongside Buckley (David Parry/PA)

Adolescence’s nominations include best limited series, anthology series or television motion picture, best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series, TV motion picture for Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters, and Owen Cooper for best TV supporting actor.

The drama, which prompted a national conversation around online safety upon its release, also secured a best supporting female TV actor nod for Erin Doherty.

The show has been an awards juggernaut and has already landed a string of Emmys and Critics’ Choice awards.

Stephen Graham is up for an award for his role in Adolescence (Ian West/PA)

British star Cynthia Erivo is nominated in the best female actor in a comedy or music film category for her role in Wicked: For Good, alongside Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another, Amanda Seyfried for The Testament Of Ann Lee, and Emma Stone for Bugonia.

Another British actress in the running for a gong is Emily Blunt, who is nominated for the supporting actress prize for her role in wrestling drama The Smashing Machine.

The best picture nominees in the drama category were Frankenstein, Hamnet, It Was Just An Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Values and Sinners.

In the comedy or musical best picture category, the nominees were Blue Moon, Bugonia, Marty Supreme, No Other Choice, Nouvelle Vague and One Battle After Another.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on January 11.

The awards show does not have a UK broadcaster.