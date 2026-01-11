Dani Dyer-Bowen says her childhood was ‘normal’ and dad Danny Dyer is a ‘softie’

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer-Bowen has said her father, ex-EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, is a big “softie” and that her upbringing was very “normal”.

The 29-year-old opened up about what it was like being raised by the actor during Sunday night’s episode of Channel 4 reality series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She also revealed that she joined the show, which sees famous faces undertake military training, because she has no “self-belief” and that she wants to be stronger.

Dani Dyer stood on rooftop, in helmet and harness, during Urban Ladder Crossing (Channel 4/PA)

When asked during a “mirror interview” what it was liked being raised by Dyer, she said: “It was OK, really. I think I get a lot of the whole thing that he’s like this hard man and all that, and he genuinely ain’t, like he’s the softest person.”

She added: “We’ve lived a very, very normal life, considering he has been so famous.”

Dyer played Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter from 2013 to 2022 on the BBC soap and he is also known for his roles in football films Mean Machine (2001) and The Football Factory (2004).

He also played Freddie Jones in Disney+’s Rivals, Lee in the second series of Sky Max show Mr Bigstuff, and the protagonist in Nick Love’s comedy-drama Marching Powder.

Dyer-Bowen carved her own space in the entertainment industry after appearing on the fourth series of the ITV dating programme and going on to win it alongside Jack Fincham.

DS Chris debriefing all recruits after Urban Ladder Crossing, with DS Billy (Channel 4/PA)

She now appears alongside a number of famous recruits, including World Cup-winning former rugby player Ben Cohen and former cricketer Graeme Swann, as they take part in the most gruelling phase of Special Forces selection, overseen by the directing staff.

Speaking about why she wanted to take part in Celebrity SAS, Dyer-Bowen said: “I just want to be stronger. I want to believe in myself. I don’t have any self-belief at all.

“When I went into the industry, my dad was like, ‘you’ve not got thick skin at all, I worry for you with that’.

“If someone says I’m ugly, instead of me going, Oh, f*** off, I will take that internally.

“A million people could say ‘you look lovely’ but if that one person says I’m ugly, then I’ll believe that one person.”

She later said: “I’ve always been an anxious person. I’m really, really hard on myself. I always judge myself and when I get criticised all the time by people I don’t know, people hate me, people will say horrible things about me. It definitely feeds into my anxieties and my worries.”

DS Chris debriefing Dani Dyer-Bowen after Urban Ladder Crossing attempt (Channel 4/PA)

She added: “I really hope with this selection that I’ll conquer that and sort of just change my way of thinking a little bit.

“I hope that it teaches me that I am a stronger person than what I think I am, but I do think it will be hard for me.”

Set in the heat of the north African sun, the new series has pitted recruits against one another, splitting contestants into two teams, team UK and team Australia.

Unlike other reality shows, contestants are not eliminated on Celebrity SAS, and are instead culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.

Dyer-Bowen’s appearance on the show comes after she pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing in September having fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm.