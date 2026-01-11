Claire Foy says she has ‘no interest’ in consuming anything generated by AI

The Crown actress Claire Foy has said she has “no interest” in consuming anything generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and would be very “disappointed” if young people opted to do so.

The 41-year old actress is known for portraying the late Queen in the hit Netflix series and stars in the upcoming biopic H Is For Hawk in which her co-star is a real bird of prey.

The film, which follows a woman who attempts to tame a goshawk following the death of her father, would be “shit” according to the actress, if the Hawk was AI generated.

Claire Foy stars in the upcoming biopic H Is For Hawk (Ian West/PA)

Foy told The Times: “I just find it very sad.

“I have no interest in watching or reading anything by AI.”

Speaking about the rise of AI and its impact on the film and TV industry, and whether her job would become obsolete, she said: “Well, only if there is an appetite for people to watch that stuff, if the younger generation say this is just the world we live in.

“But I don’t get it.

“And I’ll be very disappointed in my fellow humans if that happens — if they want to watch glorified animation.”

Claire Foy’s film credits also include starring alongside Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in the fantasy drama All Of Us Strangers (Ian West/PA)

Creatives around the world have raised concerns over the past year about the growing role of AI within the film and TV industry, with examples such as the AI-generated character or “actress” Tilly Norwood causing a stir.

Foy is known for starring in the BBC historical drama Wolf Hall and A Very British Scandal and took home two Emmy awards and a Golden Globe for her role as the late monarch in The Crown.

Her film credits also include starring alongside Normal People’s Paul Mescal and Fleabag actor Andrew Scott in the fantasy drama All Of Us Strangers, and appeared in 2022’s drama Women Talking alongside Hamnet star Jessie Buckley, which follows the true story of how a group of women begin to realise the extent of the sexual abuse they have suffered by the men in their religious community after they start sharing their experiences with one another.