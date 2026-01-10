The Traitors’ Fiona thanks viewers for love and support following tense row

The Traitors’ star Fiona has thanked viewers for their love and support after turning on fellow traitor Rachel in an explosive row.

The pair worked together for a short while as traitors on the BBC reality game show, however, their alliance came to a dramatic end after the Welsh player accused Rachel of being a liar.

After largely flying under the radar, Fiona’s attempt to oust Rachel made her a core suspect and led to her being banished during Friday night’s episode.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Fiona said: “A big hello from me at Swansea Bay.

“I just wanted to touch base with you all to say a massive, massive thank you for all your help, all your love and all your support.

“It has is meant a lot to me. Thank you so much. Love to everybody. Cheerio.”

It comes after it was revealed, this week, that the local government officer was the secret traitor – a new twist to the game which saw her identity concealed to all the players and the viewers.

Fiona became the second traitor to be caught by the faithfuls and banished at the roundtable – an outcome which she has blamed herself for, adding that she was the “master” of her own “downfall” during her exit interview.

Following the tense exchange in the show, Rachel praised Fiona as a “legend” in a post on Instagram and shared what appears to be an artificial intelligence generated photograph of the two of them where Fiona is Little Red Riding Hood and Rachel is the wolf.

“A little minx of a Secret Traitor and a lady who reminded us all that this is a game.

“Roll on a cwtch without a kill.”

Rachel remains a traitor in the game alongside Stephen with sweet shop assistant Reece becoming their fourth murder victim.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 14 at 8pm.