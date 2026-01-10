The Masked Singer eliminates another contestant as identity is revealed

The identity of The Masked Singer’s Yak has been revealed as former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon.

The 69-year-old British punk rock musician, also known as Johnny Rotten, was eliminated from the ITV singing competition, which sees celebrities perform while wearing elaborate costumes, on Saturday night after losing the sing-off against Monkey Business.

Its sports day-themed episode saw former cricketer Freddie Flintoff join the judging panel which is made up of Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall.

During his first appearance on the programme, Flintoff correctly guessed Lydon as the real identity of the glittery purple Yak after performing Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

After removing his mask, Lydon described the experience as “unbelievable” and that he was “amazed” that Flintoff was able to guess his identity so quickly.

He said: “A lot of the clues beat around the bush. But, I mean, it’s kind of obvious my voice, isn’t it?

“I didn’t want to give the game away, so I tried everything I could not to come across as a singer.

“It apparently worked,” he joked.

Speaking about his time on the show he said: “Absolutely loved it. I’ve had a sad sack yak on my back. It’s time to go home.”

Lydon is known for being part of the punk rock band The Sex Pistols, which formed in 1975 before it disbanded in 1978 with the frontman going on to form Public Image Ltd, also known as PiL.

John Lydon was a member of The Sex Pistols (PA)

The group were known for their rebel spirit and speaking out against the monarchy and the established political order in provocative lyrics with songs including God Save The Queen and Anarchy in the UK.

The band reunited last year for a number of gigs, however Lydon did not perform and promised to never return to the group after the singer fought a high-profile court battle against the rest of the band in a bid to stop their songs being used in a Disney+ series of their story, called Pistol.

This year’s characters on The Masked Singer include Toastie, Arctic Fox and Conkers, who all performed during Saturday’s episode and were put through to the next week.

The 2025 series was won by musical theatre star and Les Miserables actress Samantha Barks who was dressed as a pufferfish.

Hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer returns on Saturday on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.