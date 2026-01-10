Mischa Barton loved working with Noel Gallagher and says he is ‘the best’

The OC star Mischa Barton has described Noel Gallagher as “the best” after working with him on a music video.

Barton, 39, shot to fame after playing Marissa Cooper in the hit American teen drama and went on to star in a number of music videos throughout the 2000s including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ 2011 song Everybody’s On The Run.

Despite working together, she revealed she did not manage to see Oasis during their reunion tour and said that she was a “bad superfan”.

Mischa Barton visits London on a press tour to launch the brand new series of The Hills: New Beginnings (Ian West/PA)

When asked what it was like to work with Gallagher, she told Rylan Clark on BBC Radio 2: “He’s the best. He really, really, is the best.

“I’ve seen them before, but that’s no excuse.

“I’m a bad superfan.

She also appeared in Enrique Iglesias’s music video for his song Addicted and James Blunt’s Goodbye My Lover.

She said: “That was the era of really big music videos. It was a big deal. They were fun to do.

Mischa Barton arriving at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, Kensington Gardens, London. (Ian West/PA)

“James Blunt one was fun. I didn’t actually act opposite him in it. It was a whole storyline but it was fun, shot in the Hollywood Hills.

“And the Enrique one was really fun too. It was actually directed by Peter Berg, so it was a really cool, really interesting shoot. And Enrique was lovely and, I mean, isn’t he just the coolest?”

The OC ran from 2003 until 2007, with Barton’s character killed off at the end of series three in a dramatic twist which she described as “a big moment” for fans.

She said: “A whole different generation is watching it now too and they’re surprised.

“People would come up to me in the airport, crying, very emotionally moved by the fact.”

The comments come ahead of Barton’s UK stage debut, starring in Double Indemnity.

She has also appeared in the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill along with the horror The Sixth Sense and most recently starred in the whodunnit, Murder at the Embassy.