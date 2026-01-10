Love Island villa evacuated and filming postponed due to wildfires

The Love Island: All Stars villa has been evacuated with filming postponed due to “ongoing wildfires”, ITV has said.

Set in South Africa, the third series of the ITV spin-off dating show was due to premiere on Monday, however the transmission has been delayed following a production evacuation.

A statement shared on the show’s Instagram channel said: “Further to a production evacuation owing to ongoing wildfires in the area, our assessment of the location site has concluded that filming will need to be postponed.

“Health and safety is our greatest priority and will always come first, and therefore the transmission of Love Island: All Stars will be delayed until a date to be confirmed.”

Hosted by Maya Jama, the show follows the same format as the original ITV dating programme, only the twist is that a host of former faces return to the villa in a bid to find their match and win the prize pot.

The new series stars a number of former contestants, including two winners – Jess Harding, 25, and Millie Court, 29, along with series 12’s Tommy Bradley, 22, and Helena Ford, 29, who appeared on the original show this past summer.

They will be joined by Jack Keating, the son of Irish popstar Ronan Keating who appeared on the eighth series of the show along with a number of former contestants who will reunite including series 10 finalists Harding and Whitney Adebayo and series 11 islanders Ciaran Davies, 23 and Sean Stone, 26.

The All Stars line-up is completed with Charlie Frederick, 31, from series four; Belle Hassan, 27, of series five; Leanne Amaning, 28, from series six; and Shaq Muhammad, 27, from series nine.