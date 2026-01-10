Lorraine Kelly reveals she is in mourning after death of her father

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said she is “mourning” the death of her father and has asked for privacy during the “distressing” time.

The Scottish presenter, 66, known for hosting her own ITV breakfast programme, announced on Saturday that her father, John, had died.

Despite being in poor health, his death came as a shock to the broadcaster who paid tribute to the man who taught her to be “curious”.

She said: “Very sad news. My dad has died.

“I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything.

“He was in poor health but it has still been a shock.

“Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling.

“Our priority is taking care of my mum and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time.

“We will miss you dad.”

Friends and fans have shared their condolences in the comment section including TV presenter Davina McCall, actress and Loose Women panellist Denise Welch and sports presenter Gabby Logan whose father, the former footballer Terry Yorath, also died this week.

She said: “Oh Lorraine I am so sorry.”