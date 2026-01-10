Iman pays tribute to late husband David Bowie with Blackstar tattoo

Supermodel Iman has paid tribute to her late husband, singer David Bowie, on the 10th anniversary of his death with a Blackstar tattoo.

Bowie, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest artists of all time, died aged 69 on January 10 2016 following an 18-month battle with cancer.

The late singer was known for his drastic changes in sound and appearance during his career and was behind the hit songs Starman, Heroes, Ashes To Ashes and Sound And Vision.

The Somali-American model and actress, also known as Iman Mohamed Abdulmajid, was married to the singer for more than three decades up until his death.

In a video shared on Instagram, Iman got a tattoo of the cover art for his final album Blackstar which was released on the star’s 69th birthday, two days before his death.

The caption said: “The pain didn’t vanish.. it left in its place a loving permanent mark.”

The album shot to the number one spot on the UK albums chart following its release, and has been praised as one of the singer’s best works, incorporating jazz and hip-hop influences in songs which reference his impending death from liver cancer.

David Bowie performing live on stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Bowie secured five UK number one singles and 11 UK number one albums over the course of his acclaimed music career.

He was among the first white artists to appear on US TV show Soul Train, and was known for his changing sound, beginning as a pop singer in the 1960s, before rising to major fame in the 1970s with glam rock albums The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars (1972) and Aladdin Sane (1973).

He also embraced soul on the albums Young Americans (1975) and Station To Station (1976) before plunging into krautrock influences on Low (1977), Heroes (1977) and Lodger (1979).

Earlier this week it was also announced that Bowie’s former childhood home where he wrote one of his best known songs, Space Oddity, will open to the public as an “immersive experience”.

The house at 4 Plaistow Grove in Bromley, south-east London, where Bowie lived from the age of eight to 20, has been acquired by Heritage Of London Trust, which also plans to host creative and skills workshops at the venue.