Angry Ginge considers following champion Luke Littler into world of darts

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner Angry Ginge has said he is considering competing in professional darts tournaments, following in the footsteps of his friend, the World Champion Luke Littler.

The social media star, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, was crowned King of the Jungle during the latest iteration of the ITV reality show.

He is now considering joining the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) qualifying school, also known as Q-School, which is the qualification process to get a PDC tour card which allows players to compete on the professional circuit.

Angry Ginge told the darts publication Oche 180: “I might go to Q-School next year.

Morgan Burtwistle has said he may try his hands at darts (James Manning/PA)

“Not to win, because I know I won’t win. Just to see what it’s like.

“The more pressure you’re under, the more you get used to it.

“In darts, your hands are shaking and everything. Darts is mainly about who’s got the biggest bottle.”

Angry Ginge has spent much of his past month at the Alexandra Palace in London cheering on Littler to glory for the second time at the PDC World Championships and seems to have been inspired by his friend.

Angry Ginge, centre, cheered on Luke Littler, left, at the PDC World Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The YouTube streamer took more than half of the vote when he was crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2025, with 53% of the vote in the final three before achieving 65% in the final two.

He beat Celebs Go Dating receptionist and runner-up, Tom Read Wilson, who received 35% in the final while former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, placed third.