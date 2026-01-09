‘Undeniable’ Dame Helen Mirren receives Golden Globes lifetime achievement award

Harrison Ford hailed Dame Helen Mirren’s “undeniable screen presence” as the British actress’ storied career was honoured by the Golden Globes at a special ceremony in Beverly Hills.

The 80-year-old became the 71st recipient of the Cecil B Demille Award for lifetime achievement during the inaugural Golden Eve special, which was aired on US Network CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Thursday evening ahead of this week’s Golden Globes ceremony.

Dame Helen was presented the award by her 1923 co-star Ford, who called her “an undeniable screen presence who brings to every scene a powerful commitment to narrative and character”.

An Oscar winner for The Queen, her 2006 portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, Dame Helen has also won three Golden Globes for work in both film and TV.

She is also an Emmy, SAG, Bafta and Tony-winning actor. She was made a dame in 2003 in acknowledgement of her artistic achievements.

Dame Helen joins a storied group of DeMille Award recipients since 1952, including Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks and Jeff Bridges.

During her acceptance speech, Dame Helen said: “The DeMille Award was described to me as a career recognition.

“But I prefer to think of it as a life lived, a life survived, a life enjoyed, a life sweated, and a life carried on, hopefully.

“And given that hope, I prefer to think of this as an ongoing reflection of my career rather than a eulogy.”

Golden Eve also saw Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker honoured for her career television achievements as she received the Carol Burnett Award.

The main Golden Globes ceremony is on January 11, hosted for the second time by comedian Nikki Glaser.