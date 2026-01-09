The Traitors sees explosive row in the turret and fourth contestant murdered

Two traitors have turned on each other and had a tense row in the turret on Friday night’s episode, which also saw the fourth contestant murdered.

The latest instalment of show has seen traitors Rachel and Fiona in a tense argument, after Thursday night’s episode saw pair tell contestants they believed the other to be among the plotting group of murderers.

Meanwhile, sweet shop assistant Reece has become the fourth faithful to be murdered on the hit BBC One show.

Reece is the fourth contestant to be killed on the hit BBC show (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The episode opened with head of communications Rachel accusing Fiona, 62, of “throwing a grenade” into the team of traitors, comprised of the two and cyber security consultant Stephen.

Fiona said: “You’re probably wondering Rachel why I’ve put your name out there with everybody, and it’s simple really.

“I believe you are playing a game for yourself. And I thought we were in this as a team.

“And the reason I’m saying that is because Stephen’s name has been thrown around the castle today. I have not heard you defend him in any shape or form.”

Stephen, 32, said he was “absolutely speechless” at the altercation last night, which he described as “so over-the-top”.

Tensions were rife in the group as they spoke about who to murder, and Rachel told Fiona: “I kind of want to murder you right now.”

Rachel said to her fellow traitor Fiona: ‘I kind of want to murder you right now’ (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

At breakfast the next morning, Reece was revealed as the traitors’ next murder victim.

He was chosen out of eight potential contestants, after Thursday’s challenge saw players forced to put each others’ names forward as eligible for the traitors’ next kill.

When he found out he had been killed off the show, the 27-year-old said: “Right as I thought people were starting to believe me. This will clear me though.

“To the traitors, I trust my faithful and just know they absolutely will get you. There’s some smart brains there.”

Before the murder took place, traitor Rachel said she wanted to choose Reece as a “mercy killing”.

It comes after Reece broke down in tears during last nights’ episode after an emotional roundtable, where he was accused of being a traitor.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 14 at 8pm.