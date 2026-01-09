Sir Tom Jones warns fans against fake profiles impersonating him in ‘sad’ scam

Sir Tom Jones has warned his fans on social media against a “sad and disheartening” scam involving fake online profiles impersonating him.

In a post on Instagram from his management team, Sir Tom, 85, warned his followers against interacting with these pages, and said the scammers behind them are “attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people”.

It comes after reports of people being scammed out of thousands of pounds by fake online profiles pretending to be him.

The Welsh singer posted a black screen with red text which read: “Regrettably, it has come to our attention there are many fake online profiles impersonating Sir Tom Jones and/or his team, who are attempting to scam fans and members of the public.

“Sir Tom DOES NOT personally or directly communicate to individuals via his social channels.

“If a fake profile tries to chat to you privately, report and block them. This will NOT be Sir Tom Jones or his team.

“It is sad and disheartening to hear of these scammers attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people, so please be careful and stay safe online.”

It was also posted on his Instagram story.

He also posted it on Instagram and X in November 2024.

According to the National Fraud Helpline, fraudsters often either pose as celebrities, or use fake celebrity endorsements, to steal from unsuspecting people.

The award-winning singer is best known for hits like It’s Not Unusual, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat?

Sir Tom’s most recent album, Surrounded By Time, was number one in 2021.