Singer Skye Newman named BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026

Singer Skye Newman has been named BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026.

The 22-year-old, who has toured with Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi, beat the likes of British rapper Jim Legxacy, who came second, US singer-songwriter Sombr, in third, and hyped New York indie rock band Geese in fourth, to the award.

She said: “I’m still in shock that I’ve won Radio 1’s Sound Of 2026. So many artists that I’ve listened to over the years have been honoured with the award, and now me.

“To think that Sound Of started the year I was born, 2003 and now I’m a winner. I’m so grateful and wouldn’t be where I am without my people and the BBC supporting me on my journey. Thank-you.”

The competition, previously won by the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Adele and Haim, aims to predict which up and coming artists will breakthrough that year, and is voted for by a panel of more than 170 industry experts and artists, including Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Olivia Dean and Sam Smith.

The south London-born singer has already had a UK number five single in Family Matters and has seen four more of her singles chart, including Hairdresser FU & UF and Out Out, her EP SE9 – PT1 reached number 18 on the UK albums chart.

Newman told BBC News: “I can’t believe that I’ve got to this point, it’s incredible, surreal, just mental.”

Australian indie pop band Royel Otis rounded off the top five, while the likes of pop singer Alessi Rose, indie band Florence Road and singer Sasha Keable featured on the longlist.

Newman’s performance from Radio 1’s Sound Of Live gig is to be available on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel, and her full interview with Jack Saunders featured on Radio 1’s New Music Show Podcast.