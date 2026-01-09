Second traitor banished as tense row comes to a head in The Traitors

A second traitor has been banished from the castle on The Traitors after an explosive episode saw a row come to a head.

On Friday night, local government officer Fiona received the most votes from her fellow contestants after a tense roundtable led by teammate Rachel.

The 62-year-old went to war with fellow traitor Rachel on Thursday night when she told contestants she believed she was among the plotting group of murderers.

Fiona has become the second traitor to be banished from the hit BBC show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

As Fiona left the show, she told contestants: “I want to say I haven’t had the opportunity to grow to love you, but I do like you very, very much.

“I came in here to prove that women of a certain age should be listened to, and I feel as if I’ve been listened to. Thank you all for being wonderful, wonderful people. I will never, ever forget you.

“You may be very surprised to hear that I am a traitor.”

When she revealed her identity, the roundtable cheered. The contestants were also told there would be no murder on the night.

Rachel and Fiona had been arguing since Thursday night’s episode (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

During a confessional, crime writer Harriet said: “I think Fiona has been well and truly hung out to dry by Rachel. I feel that was a question of traitor on traitor tonight.

“Rachel is my number one suspect, and the person I will be keeping my eye on.”

The episode opened with head of communications Rachel accusing Fiona of “throwing a grenade” into the team of traitors, comprised of the two and cyber security consultant Stephen.

Fiona said: “You’re probably wondering, Rachel, why I’ve put your name out there with everybody, and it’s simple really.

“I believe you are playing a game for yourself. And I thought we were in this as a team.

“And the reason I’m saying that is because Stephen’s name has been thrown around the castle today. I have not heard you defend him in any shape or form.”

Matthew used his second question to ask the traitors if they would recruit him (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Stephen, 32, said he was “absolutely speechless” at the altercation on Thursday night, which he described as “so over-the-top”.

The episode also saw three contestants win the opportunity to speak to the traitors and ask them two questions during the day’s challenge, with Harriet, creative director Matthew and traitor Rachel winning the prize.

The dramatic episode ended on a cliff-hanger after Matthew, 35, used his second question to ask the traitors if they would recruit him.

The episode also saw sweet shop assistant Reece revealed as the traitors’ fourth murder victim.

He was chosen out of eight potential contestants after Thursday’s challenge forced players to put others’ names forward to be eligible for the traitors’ next kill.

Reece was the fourth contestant to be killed (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

When he found out he had been killed off, the 27-year-old said: “Right as I thought people were starting to believe me. This will clear me though.

“To the traitors, I trust my faithful and just know they absolutely will get you. There’s some smart brains there.”

Before the murder, Rachel said she wanted to choose Reece as a “mercy killing”.

He had broken down in tears during Thursday night’s episode after an emotional roundtable, where he was accused of being a traitor.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 14 at 8pm.