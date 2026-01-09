Paul Mescal reveals he will sing as Paul McCartney in Beatles films

Actor Paul Mescal has revealed he will do his own singing when he plays Sir Paul McCartney in an upcoming series of films about The Beatles.

The 29-year-old Hamnet star will appear in the four films, directed by Sir Sam Mendes and produced by Sony Pictures, alongside Barry Keoghan as Sir Ringo Starr, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Speaking to British GQ, Mescal confirmed he would be doing his own singing and added: “I’ve learned so much. It’s really inspired a love.

Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney in these films (Elizaveta Porodina/British GQ)

“I’ve always loved music, but getting to play one of the great songwriters and great frontmen has really lit a fire in terms of personally writing music and engaging and hearing music in a different way.”

Dickinson, who will play McCartney’s song-writing partner Lennon, described the Irish actor as “raised well”, adding that “his morals are in the best place”.

Mescal also said he had met Sir Paul on two occasions, adding: “He’s the most brilliant man. I feel emotionally attached to him. He received me with great kindness and warmth.”

Mescal on the cover of British GQ (Elizaveta Porodina/British GQ)

He continued: “One of the many benefits of shooting a Beatles anthology is that you get to do the job and not talk about the job.”

The Beatles films, which will each centre on a different member of the band, are due for release in April 2028, and will also star Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, and Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono.

Mescal is also known for his roles in Gladiator II (2024), Netflix romantic drama Normal People and Aftersun (2022).

Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.

The full interview can be read in the February issue of British GQ available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday January 27.