Nicola Roberts ‘heartbroken’ after pulling out of West End shows

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts said she was “heartbroken” after pulling out of her final week of shows for the West End musical Hadestown to undergo surgery.

The singer, 40, had played the role of Persephone in the production, which tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus as a singer-songwriter who tries to save his lover Eurydice from the underworld, which is ruled by Hades.

Hadestown shared a message from Roberts on its X account in which she said she was “sad and disappointed”.

In the message, Roberts added: “Today I have learnt that I have to undergo a small surgical procedure and have been informed by my doctor that as a result I will be unable to complete my final week of Hadestown shows. Everything is ok.

“I am heartbroken I won’t get to share the stage with my incredible cast who I love dearly and perform for the passionate Hadestown audiences I’ve had the privilege to get to know over these last five months.

“I have adored playing the role of Persephone, it has been a dream come true and I’m so upset not to be able to fulfil my final week and to leave the show without a proper goodbye.

“I’m so sorry to anyone who had organised trips and booked tickets for my last week. This is completely out of my control and really I have to follow my doctor’s instructions.”

Roberts had starred alongside Dylan Wood as Orpheus, Cedric Neal as Hermes, Chris Jarman as Hades and Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice.

Last month, Roberts announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Nicola Roberts attends the Sky Women in Film and Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

The singer revealed in a post shared on Christmas Day that she is five months pregnant and expecting her first child with footballer Mitch Hahn in the spring.

Hadestown, which was first brought to London in 2018, made its return to the capital in 2024 and was nominated for best musical revival at the Olivier Awards that year.

The musical, created by US singer Anais Mitchell, also won two gongs at the WhatsOnStage Awards earlier this year.

Roberts rose to fame as a member of girl group Girls Aloud, which was formed in 2002 on ITV show Popstars: The Rivals.

The group has had four number one singles in the UK with Sound Of The Underground, I’ll Stand By You, Walk This Way featuring the Sugababes, and The Promise.

In 2024, Girls Aloud reunited for a UK and Ireland arena tour that celebrated their legacy and paid tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer aged 39 in 2021.