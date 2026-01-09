Joe Keery single tops UK chart following Stranger Things finale

US actor and musician Joe Keery has secured his first number one on the UK singles chart with a three-year-old song that has been propelled to the top spot following the Stranger Things finale.

End Of Beginning, which features on his 2022 album Decide, previously peaked at number four in March 2024 – having gained traction on social media platforms such as TikTok.

The TV star, who performs under the name Djo, is known for playing Steve Harrington in Netflix smash Stranger Things – which came to an end on New Year’s Day in the UK, with viewers treated to an explosive two-hour long finale.

Joe Keery attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

The series featured a number of songs from the 1980s, including Prince’s Purple Rain – which has returned to the top 40 for the first time since the music star died almost a decade ago in April 2016, the Official Charts Company said.

The song, which has re-entered at number 12, is featured in the finale in an emotional scene between Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and her love interest Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

Elsewhere, Diana Ross’ disco hit Upside Down, which is the name of the parallel version of Hawkins featured on the show, returns to the top 40 for the first time in more than 45 years, skyrocketing to 26.

Also enjoying a stint in the top 40 is Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, which has made its UK chart debut 51 years after its initial release, landing at number 20.

The popular song played during the final episode in a scene where Robin Buckley, played by Maya Hawke, is seen addressing Hawkins residents on her radio show.

Another prominent song from series five is Tiffany’s euphoric 1988 chart-topper I Think We’re Alone Now, which featured in a scene involving Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) and evil villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The singer, whose song has re-charted at number 27, told the Official Charts Company: “Thank you for all the support in making this song reach the official singles chart again. My love always, let’s rock 2026 together.”

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer chose to play David Bowie’s popular hit Heroes over the show’s end credits following the final episode.

The single, by Bowie, who died 10 years ago on January 10 2016, has re-entered at number 34.

The hit song has featured in a number of soundtracks for films including The Perks Of Being A Wallflower and Jojo Rabbit, which used the German language version.

Also in the top 40, at number 17, is The Police’s 1983 number one Every Breath You Take, which featured in series two when the Hawkins children went to the Snow Ball dance.

This 1980s chart revival comes after Kate Bush’s record-breaking hit Running Up That Hill topped the charts in 2022 when it featured in series four.

The song was named the UK’s biggest song of the summer by the Official Charts Company following its global resurgence in popularity.

The song, which originally charted at number nine following its release in 1985, was featured again during series five and has climbed back up the charts to number 14.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hit The Fate Of Ophelia is in at number two, with Raye’s Where Is My Husband! knocked from the top spot to number three.

Rounding out the top five is Raindance by Dave and Tems and So Easy (To Fall In Love) by Olivia Dean, which are in at number four and five respectively.

Over in the albums chart, The Art Of Loving by Dean remains in the top spot for a second week in row, with Sabrina Carpenter’s Man Best Friend at number two.

In the third spot is a Fleetwood Mac compilation album called 50 Years Don’t Stop.

Swift’s most recent studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which she released in October, is in at number four with The Highlights by The Weeknd at number five.