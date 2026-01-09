Gabby Logan reveals some of her last words with ‘warrior’ father Terry Yorath

Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan has described her father Terry Yorath as “a kind-hearted and generous man” with a “wicked sense of humour” as she paid tribute to the former footballer who died aged 75 earlier this week.

In a post on Instagram, she revealed that only on Wednesday she had a conversation with her father in hospital about “whether roast potatoes were better with calves liver than mash potatoes”.

“We knew he had limited time, but it is still a shock,” the broadcaster added after her family announced the death of Cardiff-born Yorath, who played in midfield for Leeds and Wales.

In a post on social media, the 52-year-old said: “Thank you for your messages of love and support today, it has meant the world to us.

“Our Dad a warrior on the football pitch, captaining club and country, a kind-hearted and generous man off it, would have hated all the attention. (Well most of it).

“The stories that have been shared by strangers with us today have been enormously comforting. He touched so many people’s lives.

“We knew he had limited time, but it is still a shock. Yesterday afternoon I sat by his bed in St James’s University Hospital Leeds and we had a debate about whether roast potatoes were better with calves liver than mash potatoes.

“That was the meal he’d decided he wanted when he went home, tomorrow. I left and went to work, he was looking forward to watching Newcastle v his beloved Leeds.”

Logan – who had to make an abrupt exit midway through presenting BBC’s Match Of The Day on Wednesday night due to a “family emergency” – said he will now be “reunited” with her brother Daniel, who died aged 15 in 1992 from a genetic heart condition after playing football in the garden with his father.

Yorath was player-assistant coach for Bradford and present at Valley Parade in 1985 when a fire killed 56 people.

Logan added: “I am sorry he had to deal with so much pain, the tragedy of the Bradford Fire was forever in his heart and losing Daniel defined the second half of his life.

“Thank you Dad for instilling your passion for fairness. Thank you for playing rounders, or making us race each other after dinner, even though Louise always beat me.

Gabby Logan has paid tribute to her father (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Thank you for not making me pay you $1,865,986 after I kept losing at cards on double or quits, when I was 8 years old. Thanks for teaching me the value of money by challenging me to eat a pot of mustard at dinner in return for £5 so I could buy a pair of shoes I wanted when I was 12 (even though mum was horrified).

“Thank you for giving me a life long love of sport. Thank you for being a relentless tease with a wicked sense of humour.

“And to the wonderful staff on J16 at Jimmy’s who cared for him with such tenderness, you are all Angels. I love you Dad.”

In the comments section, TV presenter Davina McCall said: “Oh Gabby. This is so absolutely beautifully written. What a Dad! Huge love to you Gabby.”

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman said: “Sending you so much love.”

When BBC Sport presenter Logan was replaced by Mark Chapman on Wednesday, he said: “Sadly, Gabby has got a family emergency that she’s had to rush off and deal with, so she’s gone to do that and I’ve come from the radio to finish the show.”

Born in Cardiff, Yorath won 59 caps for Wales and played a big part in the Leeds team under Don Revie, winning the First Division title.

Logan was recently also made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s New Year Honours list for her services to broadcasting and to charity.