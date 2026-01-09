Fate of the traitors hangs in the balance after players squabble over a secret

The fate of the traitors hangs in the balance after two of the secret murderers had a major squabble on the show brought about by the revelation of some secret information.

Thursday’s instalment of the hit BBC One show saw local government officer Fiona go to war with fellow traitor Rachel who she accused of “lying” to players and “playing a blinder”.

The Traitors has so far seen three faithfuls murdered with four players banished, including Hugo, who was a traitor.

If Fiona, 62, convinces her fellow players that Rachel is a traitor then she could become the second traitor to be banished.

During Thursday’s episode, Rachel, 42, announced to the group that banished faithful Amanda had confided in her and told her she was a former police detective prior to her departure.

Rachel told the players: “Amanda trusted me with a secret before she left.

“So the reason why she was trying to help people is because she knows what she’s doing and she’s actually a former detective.

“She’s trained, highly trained, in body language, and she didn’t tell anyone else in the castle.”

In a confessional Fiona said: “I’m not sure what narrative Rachel is peddling. I am flummoxed.”

Amanda and Rachel (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

She added: “I think Rachel is lying about Amanda.

“She was gleefully telling people, ‘Amanda said, to me, I trust you explicitly. I know you’re a faithful’. She’s playing a blinder, and I don’t believe it.”

Fiona told crime author Harriet Tyce that she believes Amanda would have told her she was a former police detective as her husband and brother are both serving police officers.

She also expressed her disbelief to Rachel in private and said: “I am really suspicious of you. I question why she would have told you.”

In front of the faithfuls and her fellow traitors, Rachel and Stephen, Fiona said: “I believe Rachel is a traitor, and I also believe that Amanda did not confide in Rachel.”

Amanda had been banished from the show after presenter Claudia Winkleman brought out the “chest of chance” and told Reece and Amanda that the player who selected the chest with a shield in it would get to stay.

Players are usually eliminated following a round of voting but the 57-year-old from Brighton had received the same amount of votes as sweet shop assistant Reece across two rounds of voting.

Amanda and Maz on The Traitors: Uncloaked (BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green/PA)

As she left she told contestants: “Remember everything that I’ve said today, and most importantly, my house is your house, anytime… I’m a faithful.”

Having predicted her exit Amanda, who had been keeping her former job a secret, told Rachel: “I was a senior detective in the Metropolitan Police, so I’m very adept at covert policing. That was my job.”

In a confessional, Rachel said: “I think it really helps my case. So I’m trying to kind of figure out how to let this roll out.”

Earlier in Thursday’s episode civil servant Maz became the third faithful killed in a murder in plain sight.

Upon discovering the identity of the traitors, he said: “I would have believed you were a traitor (pointing at Stephen), but you two, (pointing at Rachel and Fiona), you let me down badly.”

The Traitors airs at 8pm on BBC One on Friday.