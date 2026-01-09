Chris Pratt says cast of new sci-fi film were ‘resistant’ to idea of an AI role

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has said the cast of new science fiction movie Mercy were “resistant” to the idea that one of the roles could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Creatives have expressed concern surrounding the growing role of generative AI within the industry, especially around the AI screen character or “actress” Tilly Norwood, who was introduced to the public last year.

In the film, US actor Pratt, 46, plays a detective who has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge, played by Rebecca Ferguson, following his wife’s alleged murder.

Chris Pratt during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Pratt said: “It is set in the near distant future and oddly the AI doesn’t seem that far-fetched.

“The story is 90 minutes of real time. It is a very active movie and such an immersive experience – it keeps you on the edge of your seat. It is awesome, and the reaction to it has been really positive.”

Asked if an AI actor could have played the Judge Maddox role in the movie, Pratt said: “No. Everyone was resistant to that. I don’t think it would have worked. I love AI and use it all the time but as a parent it freaks me out. But it is also so cool!”

Also on the show, Pratt revealed the Christmas present he received from his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger late last year.

He said: “Arnie’s love language is going all out with his gifts.

“One of ours was a six-by-eight-foot portrait painting of our three children and him dressed as Santa Claus. It’s the most beautiful portrait you’ve ever seen.

“It’s very lifelike and it’s very big. It was really thoughtful, but we’re not sure what we are meant to do with it for the rest of year!”

Chris Pratt, Cynthia Erivo, Dawn French, Rob Beckett and Jack Savoretti with host Graham Norton during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)

Pratt is married to Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine and the couple share two daughters and a son.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy star also has a teenage son called Jack with his ex-wife, US actress Anna Faris.

Also on the sofa this week is Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and comedians Dawn French and Rob Beckett.

Musician Jack Savoretti performs We Will Always Be The Way We Were live in the studio before joining Norton for a chat about his album and upcoming gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.40pm on Friday.