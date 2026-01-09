Banished traitor says she was the ‘master of own downfall’ in The Traitors

The second traitor to be banished in the new series of The Traitors has said leaving the show was “out of my hands” and she was the “master of my own downfall”.

On Friday night, the reality TV show saw local government officer Fiona voted off by her fellow contestants including fellow traitors Stephen and Rachel, following a tense roundtable discussion.

During her exit interview, Fiona admitted that she blamed herself for her dramatic departure.

During her exit interview, Fiona admitted that she blamed herself for her dramatic departure (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The other contestants grew to suspect the 62-year-old after she went to war with traitor Rachel on Thursday night, when she told contestants she believed her to be among the plotting group of murderers.

She said: “It was quite simple, really. I suspected that when there was the end game, that I would be thrown under the bus, not by Stephen, I have to say, but by Rachel.

“I’ve got so much respect for that woman. But I felt that when somebody mentioned Stephen, she didn’t challenge their decision.

“So straight away I thought, she’s a lone wolf here, and if she’s going to get rid of somebody from the turret, it will be me.”

She added: “I wasn’t delighted to be leaving, but I was really the master of my own downfall because I needed to confront Rachel just to be sure in my own mind that she was a team player and not playing singularly.

“The action I took was to get it all out in the open and I felt at the time it was my only chance as Rachel was such a formidable player and I didn’t think I’d have another opportunity to put her name to the group as a potential traitor.”

Fiona said she has ‘so much respect’ for her teammate Rachel, who led the vote to get her banished from the show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Friday’s episode opened with a tense confrontation in the turret between the pair. Reliving the moment, Fiona said: “I wasn’t nervous going into the turret.

“I wanted to have a bit of a joke with Rachel, but Rachel was so intense when I went in.

“So the only thing I could do in the turret was to say, ‘Well, come on then, bring the game on’, because there was only ever going to be two outcomes – I was going to go, or she was going to go – and either way, it was going to happen.

“So it was out of my hands, and I was quite happy to go along with the flow.”

She also said that she “sincerely hopes” her fellow traitors get to the final, but named creative director Matthew and gardener James as contestants she is also rooting for on the show.

Fiona named creative director Matthew and gardener James as contestants she is also rooting for on the show (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

Fiona was first revealed as a traitor on Wednesday, after being assigned the role of the secret traitor in a new twist.

This meant that her identity was a secret to everyone, including her fellow traitors and even the viewers.

She described the moment she was given the secret traitor’s red cloak as like “waking up on Christmas morning”, and said: “The power that came with it, the fact that the traitors didn’t know who I was but I knew them, that immense power was quite intimidating.”

Fiona went on to say she was “absolutely ecstatic” to be on the show, and speaking about her experience said: “I loved every single minute of it.

“I’m not going to lie to you, there wasn’t a moment in the castle playing this game where I wasn’t on cloud nine.”

Reece was the traitors’ fourth murder victim (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The episode also saw sweet shop assistant Reece revealed as the traitors’ fourth murder victim.

The 27-year-old said he was “very happy” he was a faithful on the show, as he wanted to be “unapologetically me”.

He said: “The experience was the absolute best thing I’ve ever done. But come the end of it, I felt like people didn’t want to believe me so what more could I do?

“I trust the people left in the game will carry whatever words I left with wisdom and use it to find the Traitors. I think I very much bowed out when I needed to.”

He added that he is rooting for his faithfuls to win the show, and said: “There are certain people in there that have certain skills that will absolutely go all the way.”

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 14 at 8pm.