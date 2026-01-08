UK ‘should be spending double’ on BBC World Service, says Tim Davie

Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has said the UK should be “spending double” the amount of money on the corporation’s World Service.

The 58-year-old said further spending is required to keep up with China and Russia, who he said are spending billions on their equivalent services, while being quizzed by MPs on the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

Asked what percentage of BBC cuts had impacted the World Service, he replied: “In cash terms, in line with the rest of BBC and its cuts and pressures, (it is) not particularly worse than the rest of the BBC, so not (discriminating) against the World Service…

“You know my view, which is I think the UK should be spending double the amount it spends on this service, without question.

“I mean, if you look at what China and Russia are doing, six to eight billion, I think it is absolutely paramount that we invest in what I think is a unique and precious UK strategic asset.

“I care about that enormously, and I think it needs investment, but in terms of the licence fee construct and how much you ask from (households), I mean, I’m going around the country all the time, household budgets are under enormous pressure.”

It comes after the World Service was forced to make £6 million of cuts last year (Ben Whitley/PA)

In January 2025, it was revealed BBC World Service was to axe 130 jobs as it looked to save around £6 million for the next financial year.

Davie continued: “For us to ask for more for the World Service from the licence fee, I think, is untenable, and for me to announce, ‘I’m sorry, you won’t be getting Radio 4 or all the other things we do, but we’ll be playing money to the World Service’, was not something we could do.

“So the short answer to your question, keep the cash where it was, don’t diminish the World Service, even though you could argue, in terms of this pure investment with regards to the UK licence fee payer, you might want to do that, I didn’t want to do that.

“And don’t cut the World Service more than the rest of news and all the other things, because we were facing a 30% over the last decade, 30% decline in real terms, in terms of our income, that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Cost-saving measures at the World Service saw it close posts in the UK and internationally as well as cutting roles in BBC Monitoring, a division which reports and analyses news from media around the world.

The cuts came after financial pressure amid rising inflation and the previous two-year freeze in the licence fee, and projected its total deficit would increase to £492 million for the 2024/25 financial year.

It also followed the BBC World Service being given a funding boost as part of the autumn budget to protect the corporation’s existing foreign language services.

The BBC also revealed in its annual plan for 2025/26 that its annual income had fallen by £1 billion in real terms compared with 2010, in March last year.