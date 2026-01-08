The Traitors: Latest ‘murder’ victim revealed during in-person killing

Civil servant Maz has become the third faithful to be “murdered” on The Traitors following an in-person killing that saw him locked in a cage.

Upon discovering the identity of the traitors, Maz said: “I would have believed you were a traitor (pointing at Stephen), but you two, (pointing at Rachel and Fiona). You let me down badly.”

The faithfuls discovered the 59-year-old from Preston had been killed when he failed to turn up for breakfast the next day.

It comes after Wednesday’s episode which saw Reece, Maz and Sam put up for murder after failing to win themselves protection following a challenge that involved contestants collecting skulls that would release select players from cages they had been placed into.

The nine players who were put in cages had been put on trial for murder by traitors Rachel and Stephen who put red paint on photos of the potential murder victims, featured on a framed picture of a family tree.

Stephen was also chosen as a potential victim, but was unable to be killed by his fellow traitors, Rachel and Fiona, who decided to murder Maz while Stephen was locked away in a cage with the other contestants on trial.

After coming down to breakfast Stephen said he felt worried he was under suspicion.

“This is the first time, really, in the game, that I have felt like things are unravelling in front of me and I can’t quite get it back”, he said.

It was previously revealed in the BBC One show that Fiona had been the secret traitor who had been providing the other traitors with a shortlist of potential murder victims.

Set in the Scottish Highlands, the series has been a ratings success for the broadcaster since it first launched in 2022.

Its first celebrity spin-off series, which aired in the autumn, became a cultural touchstone with its finale watched by an average of 11.1 million viewers, with a peak of 12 million, according to overnight figures from BBC.