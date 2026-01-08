The Traitors episode full of reveals watched by average of 7.3 million

An average of 7.3 million viewers tuned in to The Traitors to discover the identity of the secret traitor.

The mysterious red-cloaked traitor was revealed to viewers and traitors Rachel and Stephen during Wednesday night’s episode as 62-year old Fiona from Wales.

According to the BBC, the episode peaked at 7.5 million viewers – nearly a million more viewers compared to the first episode of the fourth series, which aired on New Year’s Day and peaked at 6.9 million viewers.

Fiona was uncloaked as the secret traitor in the BBC series (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

The twist was introduced to the game at the start of series, tasking the secret traitor with providing shortlist of faithfuls the traitors could pick to kill from.

Their identity, however, was unknown to the traitors and viewers alike until Wednesday night.

The episode also saw psychologist Ellie confirm online theories that she is in a relationship with sales executive and personal trainer Ross after he was banished during the roundtable.

Set in the Scottish Highlands, the series has been a ratings success for the broadcaster since it first launched in 2022.

Its first celebrity spin-off series, which aired in the autumn, became a cultural touchstone with its finale watched by an average of 11.1 million viewers, with a peak of 12 million, according to the BBC.

Ross became the third player to be banished from the castle and was revealed to be in a relationship with fellow faithful Ellie (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

The latest edition of the series has already seen one traitor, barrister Hugo, banished from the castle as players seek to make it to the end to win the cash prize of up to £120,000.

The episode also saw the fate of four contestants, Reece, Maz, Sam and traitor Stephen, in the hands of traitors Rachel and Fiona, who had to pick one of them as their next victim.

The Traitors returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday January 8 at 8pm.