The Hills star Spencer Pratt announces run for mayor of Los Angeles

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt has announced that he will be running for mayor of Los Angeles, one year after the wildfires which ravaged the city.

Pratt, 42, who rose to fame on The Hills in 2007, made the announcement while speaking at a They Let Us Burn rally on Wednesday.

The march took place to mark the one-year anniversary of the devastating blaze, which ripped through neighbourhoods in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu, killing 12 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Pratt and his wife, TV personality Heidi Montag, were among many celebrities who lost their homes.

He posted a series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday, showing him filling out what appears to be official campaign paperwork, and wrote: “Yes, it’s official. Papers are filed and campaign is open: mayorpratt.com.”

The post was followed by a series of images and videos at the They Let Us Burn demonstration, organised by residents of the Palisades who lost their homes.

Pratt posted a video of himself delivering a speech at the rally, where he announced his mayoral campaign to the crowd.

He said: “I’m here today to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the worst day of my life. On January 7, 2025, Heidi and I lost our home.

“We lost every material possession we owned. My parents lost their home too, and with it, decades of memories made inside those walls.”

He said: “Standing here one year later, I have to tell you the most heart-breaking part of the past year wasn’t being displaced or losing everything I own.

“It was the realisation that all of this was preventable.”

He criticised the leadership of the state and local leaders, naming California governor Gavin Newsom and current LA mayor Karen Bass.

He said: “Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles. I’m done waiting for someone to take real action.

“That is why I am running for mayor.”

Alongside the post, he wrote: “It’s official. I’m running for Mayor of LA. I’ve waited a whole year for someone to step up and challenge Karen Bass, but I saw no fighters.

“Guess I’m gonna have to do this myself. Let’s make LA camera ready again.”

The comments have since been flooded with supporters, including Dancing With The Stars’ Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and US media personality Perez Hilton, who wrote: “That’s my mayor.”

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and their son Gunner in 2018 (PA)

Pratt rose to fame in the mid-2000s as a cast member on MTV’s Laguna Beach spin-off The Hills, appearing alongside Montag.

The celebrity couple, nicknamed “Speidi”, wed in 2008, and have two children.

They have competed together as a single contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and 2017, and appeared on the US version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In January 2025 they filed a lawsuit against the state of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Other Hollywood stars who lost their homes include reality star Paris Hilton, Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren, and actors Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges and Billy Crystal.

The mayoral election will be held on June 2, 2026.