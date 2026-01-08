Murdered and banished faithful hope traitors will take the glory on BBC One show

Murdered faithful Maz and banished player Amanda have said they hope the traitors win the BBC One reality show that sees a group of people compete to win up to £120,000.

It comes after Fiona turned on fellow traitor Rachel during Thursday’s instalment of the hit show, questioning her motives for making an announcement about secret information Amanda had divulged prior to her departure.

Retired police detective Amanda had been banished from the show after her fate was left to chance following a tied vote with sweet shop assistant Reece.

Amanda and Maz on The Traitors: Uncloaked (BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green/PA)

Predicting her exit, Amanda, who had been keeping her former job a secret, told Rachel: “I was a senior detective in the Metropolitan Police, so I’m very adept at covert policing. That was my job.”

Despite being hoodwinked by Rachel, who she thought was a faithful, Amanda said she would like the traitors to win the gameshow.

“I hope the traitors go on to take the win. I’ll tell you why, because if you play the game as a traitor, the weight on your shoulders is absolutely massive”, she said.

“So, to get through to the end, and then win is a masterclass and would make for a deserving winner or winners.

Amanda and Rachel (BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry/PA)

“I am a big sports person, and it doesn’t matter how you do as long as you do your best and play your best game.”

Amanda was banished after presenter Claudia Winkleman brought out the “chest of chance” and told Reece and Amanda that the player who selected the chest with a shield in it would get to stay.

Amanda, 57, who selected the chest without a shield, said: “I just thought I’ve got a 50/50, chance. I really did not want to go. I was sad, I was very nervous, but I thought I’ve got a 50/50 chance here.

“I was sadly up against Reece who reminded me of my brother who sadly passed away in 2011 at the age of 32.

Maz was murdered in plain sight (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“He just looked like him, so it made it more difficult because I had a really good friendship with him. He was like a little brother.”

Civil servant Maz, 59, was murdered in plain sight and told the traitors he was “disappointed” in them when he saw their identities.

Following his departure, he said: “I hope the traitors go on to win. The reason why I say that is because I understand the pressure that they must be under and how they have to think and be on it all the time.

“I have every respect for whoever goes on and wins though, because everyone deserves it.”

The Traitors next airs on Friday on BBC One at 8pm.