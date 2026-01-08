Maura Higgins hopes to kill players ‘one by one’ in US version of The Traitors

TV personality Maura Higgins has said she hopes to “kill everyone one by one” in a teaser trailer for the US version of The Traitors.

The Irish former Love Island star, 35, will compete in the fourth American series of the reality TV gameshow.

Sporting a green leather bodysuit with a cape-like jacket, Higgins said she hopes to be chosen as a traitor in a 30-second clip shared before the show’s premiere on Peacock on Thursday.

Higgins said: “Well, I’m starting off wearing a cape so I hope that I’m a traitor, and I hope to kill everyone one by one.

“Someone comes for me at the roundtable. God love them.

“Sounds a bit traitor-y to me.

“I speak my mind, not really a shadow kind of girl. That sounded really devious, didn’t it?”

Maura Higgins at the Fashion Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

Hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cummings, the game of deceit and deception follows the same structure as the UK version, but it features celebrity contestants who must try to find the traitors among them for the chance to win up to 250,000 US dollars (£186,000).

Higgins will be joined in the Scottish castle by Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Monet X Change and chef and TV host Kristen Kish.

Higgins was a finalist on the ITV reality dating show Love Island in 2019 and a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2024, and also hosted Love Island USA Aftersun.